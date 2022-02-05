Wholesale sanctions on Bangladesh not warranted: US Representative 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
05 February, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2022, 04:42 pm

Related News

Wholesale sanctions on Bangladesh not warranted: US Representative 

However, he lent support to the US government’s sanctions on Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)

TBS Report 
05 February, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2022, 04:42 pm
Gregory W Meeks. File photo
Gregory W Meeks. File photo

United States Congressman Gregory W Meeks, who is also the Foreign Affairs Committee Chair, has said wholesale sanctions on Bangladesh are not warranted. 

"I believe sanctions can be most useful when they are targeted and don't believe wholesale sanctions on Bangladesh are currently warranted," he noted in a statement issued Friday (4 February) according to the foreign affairs committee website. 

However, he lent support to the US government's sanctions on Rapid Action Battalion (RAB). 

"I strongly support Biden Administration's designation of the Rapid Action Battalion and several of its current and former members under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights and Accountability Act for human rights violations," he said. 

Representative Meeks wished to continue to support the strengthening of the US and Bangladesh relationship. 

He also looked forward to working to help address human rights and democracy challenges in Bangladesh including ensuring that the country's next elections are free and fair.

The United States on 10 December 2021 imposed sanctions on RAB and seven of its present and former top officials over allegations of serious human rights abuse.

The officials, designated by the Department of the Treasury under the Global Magnitsky sanctions programme, are Benazir Ahmed, former director general of RAB, Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, director general of RAB, additional directors general (operations) Khan Mohammad Azad, Tofayel Mustafa Sorwar, Mohammad Jahangir Alam, and Mohammad Anwar Latif Khan, and Lt Col Miftah Uddin Ahmed, former commanding officer of RAB Unit 7.

Besides, the US State Department barred Benazir and Miftah from travelling to the United States. Due to the sanctions, they will not get a US visa, and may even have their assets in the US confiscated.

RAB is designated pursuant to EO 13818 for being a foreign entity that is responsible for or complicit in, or has directly or indirectly engaged in, serious human rights abuse, it said on its website.

Top News

US sanctions on RAB / US / US-Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

5 things to check before you ride

5 things to check before you ride

5h | Wheels
Be your own saviour. Photo: Farhana Fara

Unravelling the puzzle

6h | In Focus
No more SUV, confirms Aston Martin’s CEO

No more SUV, confirms Aston Martin’s CEO

4h | Wheels
Photos: Enam Ul Haque

Purple Sunbird: Petite, pretty and gifted to live in a crowded land

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

China joins Russia in opposing Nato expansion

China joins Russia in opposing Nato expansion

48m | Videos
Panda's Predicts in winter Olympic

Panda's Predicts in winter Olympic

48m | Videos
Wordle could be played for free

Wordle could be played for free

53m | Videos
Everest's Highest Gacier Melting Rapidly

Everest's Highest Gacier Melting Rapidly

53m | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

4
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia