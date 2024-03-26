Where is democracy, asks BNP leader Moyeen Khan

BNP senior Leader Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan speaks with media after paying homage to the Liberation War martyrs at the National Memorial on Tuesday (26 March), marking the country's 54th Independence Day and National Day. Photo: TBS

Even after 53 years since independence, the people of Bangladesh continue to ponder one pressing question: Where is democracy, BNP senior Leader Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan said today.

"The ideals and aspirations which prompted millions to shed their blood during the Liberation War [in 1971] was democracy and economic liberation of the country's impoverished people. After 53 years, the 180 million people of Bangladesh are still questioning the whereabouts of democracy and the economic emancipation of the impoverished," he said after paying tribute to the Liberation War martyrs on the occasion of Independence Day.

At the time, Dr Moyeen Khan was joined by BNP's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Vice-Chairman Abdullah Al Noman, Dhaka District unit BNP President Khandaker Abu Ashfaq, and Dhaka district BNP general secretary Nipun Roy Chowdhury, among others, to pay homage to the Liberation War martyrs at the National Memorial, marking the country's 54th Independence Day and National Day.

"Today, a government has come to power that does not believe in democracy. While they profess democratic values, they have effectively enforced a single-party regime. What we see now is the resurrection of Bakshal-2 in Bangladesh," Moyeen Khan said, claiming that this sentiment is not his alone but shared globally.

He alleged that hundreds of billions of dollars are being smuggled out of this country, corruption is rampant under the guise of mega projects, and opposition parties are slapped with a staggering 1 lakh cases in a bid to maintain power by the ruling government.

"Leaders and activists have been imprisoned like criminals, falsely accused, and made scapegoats. If there is no room for diverse opinions here, if there is no room for discussion of people's democracy in this country, then why did the freedom fighters sacrifice their lives? Why did they fight for the liberation of the country?" he questioned.