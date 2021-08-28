Whale carcass washes ashore on Cox’s Bazar beach

Bangladesh

UNB
28 August, 2021, 09:30 am
Last modified: 28 August, 2021, 09:38 am

Related News

Whale carcass washes ashore on Cox’s Bazar beach

UNB
28 August, 2021, 09:30 am
Last modified: 28 August, 2021, 09:38 am
Whale carcass washes ashore on Cox’s Bazar beach

The carcass of a humpback whale washed ashore on the Shamlapur beach of Cox's Bazar on Friday evening.

Locals found the rotting carcass when the tide was receding.

President of Shamlapur Boat Owners Association Belal Uddin confirmed the information to UNB.

"Some fishermen spotted the whale at first and informed me. We think it died around two weeks ago."

The whale is 23 feet long and 5 feet wide, said Jalal Uddin Chowdhury, the Teknaf Upazila President of Save the Nature of Bangladesh.

As of filing this report, various rotten organs of the whale are floating in the sea and spreading bad odour .

"Ihave just received the news and informed the concerned officials. A team of ours have already inspected the scene," said SM Khalequzzaman, the Cox's Bazar District Fisheries Officer.

Top News

Whale

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Diversity & transgender at Unilever Bangladesh Limited

Diversity & transgender at Unilever Bangladesh Limited

1d | Videos
Flipside of life cycle

Flipside of life cycle

1d | Videos
Story of Kotha, Golpo's viral songs

Story of Kotha, Golpo's viral songs

1d | Videos
Why are Afghans desperate to leave country?

Why are Afghans desperate to leave country?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

2
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

5
Move to reduce foreigners, hire more locals in jobs
Economy

Move to reduce foreigners, hire more locals in jobs

6
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes