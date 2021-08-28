Whale carcass washes ashore on Cox’s Bazar beach

The carcass of a humpback whale washed ashore on the Shamlapur beach of Cox's Bazar on Friday evening.

Locals found the rotting carcass when the tide was receding.

President of Shamlapur Boat Owners Association Belal Uddin confirmed the information to UNB.

"Some fishermen spotted the whale at first and informed me. We think it died around two weeks ago."

The whale is 23 feet long and 5 feet wide, said Jalal Uddin Chowdhury, the Teknaf Upazila President of Save the Nature of Bangladesh.

As of filing this report, various rotten organs of the whale are floating in the sea and spreading bad odour .

"Ihave just received the news and informed the concerned officials. A team of ours have already inspected the scene," said SM Khalequzzaman, the Cox's Bazar District Fisheries Officer.