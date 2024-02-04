Wetlands to be mapped for conservation: Environment minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 February, 2024, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2024, 06:14 pm

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury speaks as the chief guest at a seminar organised by the Forest Department on Sunday (January 4), on the occasion of World Wetlands Day. Photo: Courtesy
Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury speaks as the chief guest at a seminar organised by the Forest Department on Sunday (January 4), on the occasion of World Wetlands Day. Photo: Courtesy

The country's wetlands will be mapped within the next year to conserve them, Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said today (4 February).

"In addition, an inventory will be conducted for the proper use of water resources," he said while speaking as the chief guest at a seminar organised by the Forest Department on the occasion of World Wetlands Day.

The minister said coordinated efforts should be made with a view to determining the course of action for the sustainable use of natural resources.

Mentioning that wetlands are an important part of our environment, the environment minister said It plays an important role in protecting biodiversity, controlling climate, controlling floods and providing livelihoods. 

The government has taken various effective steps to protect wetlands. He called upon everyone to help protect wetlands, he added.

 

