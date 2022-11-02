'We're all trapped inside a cage, and need release': GM Quader

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader on Tuesday observed that Bangladeshis today are trapped inside a cage, and desperately in need of release.

He came up with the observation while addressing a programme marking 'Jatiya Jubo Dibas' organised by Jatiya Jubo Sanghati, which can only be guessed to be at the office of the party chairman, that in the end was Banani.

Jatiya Jubo Sanghati Convener and the party's Vice Chairman AHM Shahriar Asif presided over the programme which was also conducted by its Member Secretary and the party's Sports Affairs Secretary Ahad U Chowdhury Shaheen.

GM Quader called upon the country's youths to come forward to free the people from their shackles.

Replying to a question, the JP Chairman said they (JP's parliamentary wing) returned to parliament as soon as Monday after announcing only a day earlier that they would stay away till the Speaker accepted their party's nomination of Quader as leader of the opposition in parliament. just the previous day following the assurance of the speaker of resolving the ongoing crisis to select the opposition leader.

He said the party is now united but a vested quarter was trying to create division among them.

Upholding the current situation of the country, he said the people are not in a good situation, as they are deprived of all rights like exercising voting.

"People are the owners of the country but this ownership was snatched away and this ownership will be given them back," he said.

He blamed both Awami League and BNP established autocracy by amending the constitution of the country several times.

The younger brother of JP founder HM Ershad also said democracy is not possible anyway when all power remains confined in the hands of a person.

"Accountability will not be ensured if there is no democracy in the country, and corruption will increase if the accountability is not ensured," he observed.

He said students with the highest degrees from educational institutions are unemployed, and 70 to 80 percent people of the country are apparently starving.

GM Quader alleged that a section of people has been bagging a huge amount of money in the name of different development mega projects.

The party's Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu, lawmaker Nazma Akther, Presidium Member Mir Abdus Sabur Asad and Advocate Md Rezaul Karim Bhuiyan, among others, were present at the programme.