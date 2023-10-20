Weather may remain dry over country

Bangladesh

BSS
20 October, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2023, 01:00 pm

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The weather may remain dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky over the country, according to a met office forecast for the next 24 hours beginning from 9am today.

Day temperature may remain nearly unchanged and night temperature may fall slightly over the country.

The country's maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded 35.0 degrees Celsius at Sitakunda while the minimum temperature today was recorded 19.4 degree Celsius at Tetulia.

A low-pressure area has formed over Southwest Bay and adjoining Southeast Bay. It is likely to intensify.

The sun sets at 05:29pm today and rises at 05:58am tomorrow in the capital Dhaka.

