Weapon supplier of militant outfit Jamatul Ansar arrested

Police have arrested a weapon supplier of the banned militant outfit Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya.

Abdur Rahim, 32, was arrested from Gazipur's Kaliakair area on Wednesday (15 May) and has been sent to court, according to a press release from Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crimes.

Since 2019, he has led the "Rahim Dakat" group and has been carrying out terrorist activities in the Ramu and Naikhongchari areas.

During preliminary interrogation, Abdur Rahim said he had hidden weapons in a drum underground in the dense forest of Naikhongchari in Bandarban district to supply to Jamatul Ansar.

Based on the information given by him, the raid team of DMP's Counter Terrorism Investigation Department recovered firearms, bullets and other equipment stored underground in the dense forest on the hill slopes of Chagal Khaiya area under Naikhongchari police station of Bandarban district.

He is accused in twelve cases that accuse him of possessing illegal weapons, robbery, kidnapping, and destruction of forest land in Naikhongchari and Ramu police stations.

On 23 June 2023, Shamin Mahfuz, the mastermind and head of Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya, was arrested. After his arrest, he was interrogated about Sharqiya's training, source of weapons, and financing.

Before the arrest of Shamin Mahfuz, his close associate, Md Yashin, 40, and arms supplier, Md Kabir Ahmed, 50, were arrested on 8 January 2023.

During interrogation, Shamim said that along with the militant group Kuki Chin, local Kabir Ahmed and Abdur Rahim supplied arms and ammunition in exchange for money for their military training.

Shamim formed an organisation called Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya under the guise of working with neo-Muslims in Cox's Bazar and Bandarban areas. While working with the neo-Muslims, he invited local arms suppliers Md Kabir Ahmed and Abdur Rahim to the organisation.

Md Kabir Ahmed and Abdur Rahim agreed to work for the organisation and expressed interest in supplying arms and ammunition.

Abdur Rahim and his associates went into hiding when Shamin Mahfuz and arms supplier Kabir were arrested, and joint forces' operations in the hills began.