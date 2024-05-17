Weapon supplier of militant outfit Jamatul Ansar arrested

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 May, 2024, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2024, 04:14 pm

Related News

Weapon supplier of militant outfit Jamatul Ansar arrested

TBS Report
17 May, 2024, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2024, 04:14 pm
Representational Photo: Pixabay
Representational Photo: Pixabay

Police have arrested a weapon supplier of the banned militant outfit Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya.

Abdur Rahim, 32, was arrested from Gazipur's Kaliakair area on Wednesday (15 May) and has been sent to court, according to a press release from Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crimes.

Since 2019, he has led the "Rahim Dakat" group and has been carrying out terrorist activities in the Ramu and Naikhongchari areas.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

During preliminary interrogation, Abdur Rahim said he had hidden weapons in a drum underground in the dense forest of Naikhongchari in Bandarban district to supply to Jamatul Ansar.

Based on the information given by him, the raid team of DMP's Counter Terrorism Investigation Department recovered firearms, bullets and other equipment stored underground in the dense forest on the hill slopes of Chagal Khaiya area under Naikhongchari police station of Bandarban district.

He is accused in twelve cases that accuse him of possessing illegal weapons, robbery, kidnapping, and destruction of forest land in Naikhongchari and Ramu police stations.

On 23 June 2023, Shamin Mahfuz, the mastermind and head of Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya, was arrested. After his arrest, he was interrogated about Sharqiya's training, source of weapons, and financing.

Before the arrest of Shamin Mahfuz, his close associate, Md Yashin, 40, and arms supplier, Md Kabir Ahmed, 50, were arrested on 8 January 2023.

During interrogation, Shamim said that along with the militant group Kuki Chin, local Kabir Ahmed and Abdur Rahim supplied arms and ammunition in exchange for money for their military training.

Shamim formed an organisation called Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya under the guise of working with neo-Muslims in Cox's Bazar and Bandarban areas. While working with the neo-Muslims, he invited local arms suppliers Md Kabir Ahmed and Abdur Rahim to the organisation.

Md Kabir Ahmed and Abdur Rahim agreed to work for the organisation and expressed interest in supplying arms and ammunition.

Abdur Rahim and his associates went into hiding when Shamin Mahfuz and arms supplier Kabir were arrested, and joint forces' operations in the hills began.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Top News

arrest / Jamaatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya / militant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Ethnic and Pret

Bending the rules with female panjabi

7h | Mode
Mohsin Ul Hakim, a senior journalist of Jamuna Television played a pivotal role in convincing the Sundarbans pirates to surrender. Photo: RAB

How one journalist helped Sundarbans pirates mend their ways

9h | Panorama
The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been a vocal defender of Israel. Photo: Reuters

For the US, the meaning of genocide is a moving goalpost

9h | Panorama
Asma Khan’s cooking is a homage to her royal Mughlai ancestry and the busy streets of Calcutta. In the photo is Khattey Andey, a preparation of eggs cooked with tamarind pulp, which Asma made for Easter. Photo: Courtesy

Nothing beats food of Puran Dhaka and biyebarir biryani: Asma Khan

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

US imposes tariffs on Chinese imports

US imposes tariffs on Chinese imports

1h | Videos
How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

19h | Videos
Antony Blinken plays guitar and sings in a bar in Ukraine

Antony Blinken plays guitar and sings in a bar in Ukraine

21h | Videos
What is the reason for the negative trend in the capital market?

What is the reason for the negative trend in the capital market?

22h | Videos