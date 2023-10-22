We don't give importance to BNP's programmes: Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Sunday said the government does not give much importance to the BNP's programmes.

Programmes such as the one announced for 28 October were held on 10 December last year.

"These programmes come and go. We don't give importance to those. We are not worried," he told reporters while responding to a question at a media briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affair.

Earlier, Information Minister Hasan Mahmud said Dhaka's streets will be under the control of the Awami League on October 28 while BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said their party has only a plan to hold a grand rally in Dhaka on October 28, not to sit on the streets.

The minister urged all not to pay heed to rumours and said people of the country are not illiterate that they will believe those. "People are smart and clever enough. They are knowledgeable."

Momen said some people are spreading propaganda against the government.

"First of all, I would like to say – don't pay heed to rumours. We hear such rumours frequently," he said.

Momen said even a group spread a rumour that Sajeeb Wazed Joy had to leave the USA and his assets were confiscated. "What a big lie!"

He said it seems that propaganda is at peak these days and some media outlets are helping those who are spreading rumours.