We are prepared to combat cyclone Asani: State Minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 May, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2022, 03:54 pm

Related News

We are prepared to combat cyclone Asani: State Minister

TBS Report
05 May, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2022, 03:54 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh is prepared to tackle cyclone Asani which has formed in the Andaman Islands, said State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Mohammed Enamur Rahman.

"We had set up more than 14,000 shelter centres during Cyclone Amphan and sheltered more than 24 lakh people there. We have that capacity. I hope we can deal with this cyclone [Asani] too", said the state minister during a press briefing following a meeting at the Secretariat on Thursday.

He said a cyclone system has developed near the Andaman Islands in the Indian Ocean, which might turn into a low pressure within 9 May.

This may turn into a depression within 11 May, which in turn might transform into deep depression and finally into a cyclone.

The cyclone has been named Asani and its landfall has not been calculated yet, added the state minister.

Besides, the Meteorological Department has forecast rain with strong winds in different parts of the country in the next 24 hours.

According to the latest Met Office forecast of the on Thursday, some places in Dhaka, Khulna, Barisal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions may experience temporary gusts or stormy wind along with rain with thunderstorms.

Rangpur, Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions may have similar weather conditions, said the forecast.

About the cyclone, State Minister Mohammed Enamur Rahman said, "Since Bangladesh is a cyclone prone country, we have a bitter experience. Millions of people have lost their lives in the cyclone. For this reason we have called a preliminary meeting today. There has been a discussion about when there will be low pressure and when there will be depression."

"We made decisions about how we are preparing for each step, who will be involved, who will be in charge, where and how we will give instructions," he said.

"If a warning is given later, we will hold an inter-ministerial meeting and disseminate the instructions at the field level", said the state minister.

cyclone Asani / Cyclone / forecast

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Worshippers pray during the first day of Eid al-Fitr outside the iconic Hagia Sophia mosque in Istanbul. [Emrah Gurel/AP Photo]

Dear Eid: With love from 8 cities and one refugee camp

39m | Panorama
A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

1d | Wheels
Maisha Mahjabeen Priooty, a Dhaka based Instagram influencer. Photo: Courtesy

Your guide to acing a summer-proof Eid look

4d | Mode
Tyler Cowen. Illustration: TBS

Why does the tech workforce lean left?

4d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

A hundred-year market Babur Hat

A hundred-year market Babur Hat

44m | Videos
Shooting houses in Dhaka get busy

Shooting houses in Dhaka get busy

6h | Videos
Snakehead Murrel fish to be produced commercially

Snakehead Murrel fish to be produced commercially

19h | Videos
Nepal's forex reserves shrinking

Nepal's forex reserves shrinking

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

3
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

4
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

5
As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes
Energy

As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes

6
ACI gets first US FDA approval
Stocks

ACI gets first US FDA approval