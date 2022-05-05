We are prepared to combat cyclone Asani: State Minister

Bangladesh is prepared to tackle cyclone Asani which has formed in the Andaman Islands, said State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Mohammed Enamur Rahman.

"We had set up more than 14,000 shelter centres during Cyclone Amphan and sheltered more than 24 lakh people there. We have that capacity. I hope we can deal with this cyclone [Asani] too", said the state minister during a press briefing following a meeting at the Secretariat on Thursday.

He said a cyclone system has developed near the Andaman Islands in the Indian Ocean, which might turn into a low pressure within 9 May.

This may turn into a depression within 11 May, which in turn might transform into deep depression and finally into a cyclone.

The cyclone has been named Asani and its landfall has not been calculated yet, added the state minister.

Besides, the Meteorological Department has forecast rain with strong winds in different parts of the country in the next 24 hours.

According to the latest Met Office forecast of the on Thursday, some places in Dhaka, Khulna, Barisal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions may experience temporary gusts or stormy wind along with rain with thunderstorms.

Rangpur, Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions may have similar weather conditions, said the forecast.

About the cyclone, State Minister Mohammed Enamur Rahman said, "Since Bangladesh is a cyclone prone country, we have a bitter experience. Millions of people have lost their lives in the cyclone. For this reason we have called a preliminary meeting today. There has been a discussion about when there will be low pressure and when there will be depression."

"We made decisions about how we are preparing for each step, who will be involved, who will be in charge, where and how we will give instructions," he said.

"If a warning is given later, we will hold an inter-ministerial meeting and disseminate the instructions at the field level", said the state minister.