We are not holding pointless dialogues: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has said that the commission is not holding pointless dialogues.

"Everyone has to work together for holding a fair election in the country," said the CEC while addressing a press briefing following an election commission dialogue with the senior journalists and journalists of electronic media on Monday.

About Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), Kazi Habibul Awal said that there have been a few meetings regarding this (EVM). Many have questioned this system but EVM has a few pros as well. When using EVMs there is no option of filling up ballot boxes by pressing seal stamps.

Transparency is very important, he said adding, "We have discussed setting up CCTV cameras inside the polling centres so that you can observe the voting process."

"If we get information of irregularity, it is our duty to take action," said the CEC.

He said the biggest challenge is to ensure that voters can cast their votes in every polling station. "Many people commit fraud during the elections; that must be prevented."

He went on to say, "It is the responsibility of the election commission to invite people to vote, and we will do that. If people do not vote, democracy will not flourish in the country."

The CEC further said that some people at the dialogue have said that it is not the Election Commission's responsibility to ensure that everyone comes to vote.

If two political parties can carry out the election with their manpower then they should do that. The EC's responsibility is to ensure a fair election, they opined.

Thirty-eight people were invited to the dialogue of whom 25 attended the meeting.

Those present at the dialogue suggested solving the EVM debate and gain the trust of the people.