We are not abusing human rights, rather protecting it: RAB

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 December, 2021, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 06:29 pm

In the face of US sanctions, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) said it is not violating human rights, rather the battalion is working to protect it.

At a press briefing at RAB Media Centre in Karwan Bazar on Saturday, RAB spokesperson Commander Khandaker Al Moin said, "We heard about the US sections through media. We are yet to receive any official letter regarding this. We will take necessary steps to verify it through the Ministry of Home Affairs or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs when we receive an official letter."

He said, "So far, 28 members of the battalion including Lt Col Azad sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.  Besides, more than 2,000 members have been wounded to maintain law and order and to protect human rights."

Referring to RAB's efforts to make the Sundarbans forest-robbers and criminals free, he said, "It happened due to the success of the elite force. Because of RAB drives, extremists' activities and militancy or terrorism in the northern and southern parts of the country have come to almost zero."

Refuting crossfire allegations, Al Moin said, "We think we have the right to protect ourselves when we come under attacks. We only retaliate when the criminals fire at us. Twenty-eight members of the force have been martyred in crossfires."

"There had been a neutral investigation in each shootout. We thoroughly inquired whether the retaliation was appropriate. If it was found inappropriate, RAB always took proper action."

On Friday, the US State Department imposed sanctions on RAB and seven of its former and current officials, including the current Inspector General of Police (IGP) and former RAB director general (DG) Benazir Ahmed.

It linked them to the "extrajudicial" killing of Teknaf Municipality councillor Ekramul Haque, during an anti-drug drive in May 2018.

Meanwhile, the Treasury Department designated RAB, Benazir, and five other former and current RAB officials under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, EO 13818 citing "serious human rights abuse relating to their tenure."

In addition to RAB, the US on Friday imposed extensive human rights-related sanctions on people and entities originating from China, Myanmar, and North Korea, and included Chinese artificial intelligence company SenseTime Group in an investment blacklist.
 

