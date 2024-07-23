We would like to begin this note by extending our heartfelt apologies to our readers for being rendered incapable to serve news at this critical point of time.

The Business Standard online was caught completely unawares by this unprecedented situation. The minute it became clear that the internet disruption — owing to a fire at major data centres, according to the government — would take time to be fully solved, we started scrambling for other means of transmitting news.

We immediately resorted to ensuring bulletins on our Facebook page through our international correspondents. At one point, international calls were also disrupted.

While we searched for a server abroad, our online team sprung into another mode of operation — print.

We converted our Live Updates model to a print version, making necessary modifications for it to translate to a different form of media altogether.

Even now, you will find in print the work that the online team put in during this uncertain period.

The print pivot meant our readers could have even more news than usual, crucial at a time when the entire nation was information hungry.

As normalcy returns, we have begun updating all the news you missed. By sorting by date, you can get a chronological ordering of how we published our news.

At the same time, we have also published our TBS Bulletin on our website chronicling all the headlines you missed, to make your news viewing experience smoother.

We would also like to inform our Epaper readers that all past issues are being uploaded and will be available as soon as possible.

In the meantime, we have taken preparations to ensure such disruptions don't become a hindrance for our readers. We are exploring and finalising models to ensure an uninterrupted workflow in the future.

In summation, we are back.

We would like to thank our readers for standing by us in these tumultuous times. Your loyalty is the reason we continue to stand tall.

Thanking you all,

Yashab O Rahman

Head of Online

The Business Standard