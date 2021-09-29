Waste collectors protest ‘interference from councillor’s office ’

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 September, 2021, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2021, 09:14 pm

Related News

Waste collectors protest ‘interference from councillor’s office ’

A human chain was formed to protest at Ward 7 of Mirpur 2 on Wednesday

TBS Report
29 September, 2021, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2021, 09:14 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

According to waste collectors of Nagar Sheba Multipurpose Co-operative Society, the local councillor's office has interfered with their collecting waste from Dhaka North City Corporation.

To protest this, workers of the Primary Waste Collection Service Provider (PWCSP), the parent organisation of Nagar Sheba Multipurpose Co-operative Society, formed a human chain on Wednesday in Ward 7 of Mirpur 2.

According to the protestors, since Monday, musclemen followers of the local councillor held up garbage trucks in D, E, and F blocks of Ward 7 in Dhaka North. Since then, no one from Nagar Sheba Multipurpose Co-operative Society has been allowed to collect trash from the area.

Md Saddam Hossain, who collects waste trash from E and F blocks of Mirpur 2, said, around 7.30 am on Monday, president of the local Pragati Juba Sangha, Md Haider, and six others stopped their collection truck.

"They said we could not move the trash without showing them some papers," Hossain added.

Other waste collectors and cleaners in the area say that strong-arm followers of the local councillor have often interrupted and interfered in their work and demand money in extortion from time to time.

Nahid Akter Lucky, president of PWCSP, said, "Our organisation (PWCSP) has been collecting garbage for the last 20 years for the city corporation with its permission. But some people now want to take over our job for their personal benefit."

The Business Standard contacted Md Haider, president of Pragati Juba Sangha, about the allegations, but he said they were baseless.

Notably, permits issued by the Dhaka North City Corporation to waste and trash collecting organisations are good for six consecutive months, and must then be renewed.

Nagar Sheba Multipurpose Co-operative Society's trash collection permit expired on 25 September and the renewal process is underway.

Nagar Sheba Multipurpose Co-operative Society / Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC)

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

The Asian Highway: A pipe dream on paper

The Asian Highway: A pipe dream on paper

1d | Videos
Why North Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missiles?

Why North Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missiles?

1d | Videos
A School where Flowers Bloom

A School where Flowers Bloom

1d | Videos
Why India opposes Bangladesh maritime demarcation row?

Why India opposes Bangladesh maritime demarcation row?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

2
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

3
Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Education

Ministry plans to hold SSC from 14 Nov, HSC 1 Dec

4
Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs
RMG

Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs

5
Top 10 Fundraisers In 2021
Startups

Local startups shine attracting more foreign investment

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB eases foreign exchange endorsement for travel