War criminal Abdul Momin sentenced to death

Former BNP lawmaker Abdul Momin Talukder alias Khoka has been sentenced to death for committing crimes against humanity during the Liberation War.

A three-member bench of the International Crimes Tribunal headed by Justice Md Shahinur Islam passed the order on Wednesday.

The tribunal on October 31 kept the judgement on CAV, curia advisory vault (a Latin legal term, meaning court awaits judgement) as both the prosecution and defence concluded their arguments in the case on that day.

The ICT-1 held the trial in absentia as the sole accused is yet to be arrested.

The former BNP lawmaker is accused of genocide, killing 19 people, looting and setting 19 houses on fire in 1971.