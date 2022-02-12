Wall collapse kills schoolgirl in Ctg

A fourth-grade schoolgirl died and two others were injured after a wall collapsed on them at Patenga in Chattogram on Friday (11 February).

The deceased was identified as Emu Akher, daughter of Md Edris of Patenga's Katghar area. The two injured are Asma and Dina, from the same area.

"They were playing in an open space of our building when a boundary wall collapsed on them," said Md Rubel, uncle of the deceased.

Panchlaish Police Inspector (Investigation) Sadiqur Rahman said that the on-duty doctor declared Emu Akhter dead when she was brought to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital. The two others are undergoing treatment at the hospital.