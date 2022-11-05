Voting underway for Faridpur-2 by-election

Voting in the by-polls to Faridpur-2 constituency began on Saturday morning.

The voting began at 8am and will continue till 4pm.

No untoward incident was reported till filling of this report, at 11:30am.

Voting is undergoing at 123 centres in Nagarkanda, Saltha and Sadarpur upazilas of the constituency using Electronic Voting Machines (EVM), said senior district election officer Habibur Rahman.

A total of 3,18,472 people are expected to cast their votes.

As many as 1,052 CCTV cameras have been installed at polling centres ahead of the by-polls.

Rab, police, Ansar and BGB members have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order situation.

Faridpur-2 constituency fell vacant following the death of senior Awami League leader Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury.

Sajeda Chowdhury's son Akbar Chowdhury Labu and Advocate Joynal Abedin Bakul Mia are vying for the seat.