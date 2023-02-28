Vote for 'Boat' to continue development efforts: PM

Prime Minister and Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina reiterated her appeal to the countrymen to vote for her party's election symbol "Boat" to continue the current government's endeavors to ensure the country's overall development.



"The next national election will be held in December next or January 2024. I urge you to again vote for the "Boat" and bring Awami League to power and thus give another scope to serve you," she said while addressing as the chief guest a grand rally held at the Helipad Ground in Kishoreganj.



The prime minister asked all to raise their hand in favour of "Boat" and thus for the development as the AL government has made a massive change by making Bangladesh a model of development on the world stage in the last 14 years.



In reply, the people who thronged in thousands at the venue to see and hear Sheikh Hasina, waved their hands in support of "Boat".

"Bangladesh has turned around in the last 14 years and has achieved dignity by transforming into a developing nation. Bangladesh has appeared as a role model for development. Bangladesh is advancing and will march ahead," she said.



The prime minister said whenever the BNP-Jamaat clique assumed power, they brought untold suffering for the countrymen and on the contrary, whenever Awami League was voted to power, the fate of the people changed.



Mentioning that BNP was formed illegally by a military dictator who grabbed power violating the county's constitution, she said, "They (BNP) can give nothing to the people rather can torture and loot them."

AL Central Committee General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, MP, Organising Secretary Mirza Azam, MP, and Office Secretary Biplab Barua, Kishoreganj-4 constituency lawmaker Rejwan Ahmed, Kishoreganj district AL Acting President Advocate Zillur Rahman and General Secretary MA Afzal, among others, spoke at the rally, organised by the Mithamoin Upazila AL.



Mithamoin Upazila AL President and General Secretary Principal Abdul Haque and Babu Samir Kumar Baishnob presided over and moderated respectively the meeting.