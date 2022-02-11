Visitors must have vaccination cards to visit book fair

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 February, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2022, 10:31 pm

Related News

Visitors must have vaccination cards to visit book fair

This year, Amar Ekushey Boi Mela will start on 15 February

TBS Report
11 February, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2022, 10:31 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

On Friday, State Minister for Cultural Affairs, KM Khalid, urged booklovers to carry their Covid-19 vaccination cards and follow health guidelines when visiting the upcoming Amar Ekushey Boi Mela.

He also assured publishers the authorities will cut stall fares 50% to minimise losses to publishers.

"We will also extend the fair if the Covid-19 infection rate declines," he said, visiting the preparations for the Amar Ekushey Boi Mela at Suhrawardy Udyan on Friday afternoon.

Earlier on 9 February, he said the government plans to extend the Amar Ekushey Boi Mela which is scheduled to start from 15 February for two weeks.

This year, people will be allowed to visit the fair venue from 2 pm to 9 pm every day. The gates will open at 11 am on holidays but close at 9pm every day. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate the fair virtually.

An attractive and safe corner for children will also be set up at the fair and a task force will remain vigilant, the minister added.

People who will work at the fair – publishers, stall owners and salespersons – will not be allowed on the mela premises if they are not vaccinated and have been asked to get their Covid-19 vaccine doses as soon as possible.

Last year, the month-long fair, which usually begins on 1 February, was postponed to avoid the risk of Covid-19 transmissions. The fair eventually did launch on 18 March at the Bangla Academy premises and an adjacent venue at the capital's Suhrawardy Udyan.

Nevertheless, publishers incurred huge losses as the turnover in book lovers was not satisfactory,  resulting in poor sales.

Top News

vaccination cards / book fair

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Algorithms on platforms like Twitter and Facebook are structured to suppress learning and feed information that reinforces biases. Photo: Bloomberg

Fact-checking Covid-19 posts is not working. There is a better way

9h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

From extramarital affairs to corporate espionage, Bangladesh’s private eyes have built a niche clientele

12h | Features
Are we asking the wrong questions about inequality?

Are we asking the wrong questions about inequality?

11h | Panorama
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shashurbari Jindabad 2 hits the theatre

Shashurbari Jindabad 2 hits the theatre

3h | Videos
Scientists Discover Bigger Mountains than Everest on Earth

Scientists Discover Bigger Mountains than Everest on Earth

3h | Videos
North Korea tests missiles, it says can strike the US

North Korea tests missiles, it says can strike the US

6h | Videos
Pygmy: Mysterious tribe in the world

Pygmy: Mysterious tribe in the world

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

3
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director

6
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 