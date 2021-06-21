Virtual human chain held urging finalisation of TFA regulations

TBS report
21 June, 2021, 04:05 pm
21 June, 2021, 04:05 pm

Industrially produced trans-fat is a toxic food element that causes increased risks of deaths from heart diseases

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Urging speedy finalisation of the 'Limiting Trans Fatty Acid in Food Products Regulations 2021,' a virtual human chain was held on social media on Monday.

PROGGA (Knowledge for Progress), National Heart Foundation, Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) and other civil society organizations, professionals and people from different ages and socioeconomic strata took part in the programme on Facebook to press home their demand, said a press release.

"The prevalence of heart diseases in Bangladesh is increasing day by day. Trans-fat in food is a major cause of heart diseases. Hence, it is highly necessary to finalise the regulations on limiting trans-fat as soon as possible to reduce the risk of heart diseases," said Dr Sohel Reza Choudhury, Professor at the Department of Epidemiology and Research of the National Heart Foundation, in the programme, 

ABM Zubair, executive director of research and advocacy organization PROGGA, said the faster implementation of the regulations on limiting trans-fat would safeguard the public health from risks of heart diseases.

Industrially produced trans-fat is a toxic food element that causes increased risks of deaths from heart diseases, reads the press release. 

Globally, around five lakh people die due to trans-fat-induced heart diseases. 

The World Health Organization has set the target to eliminate trans-fat from the global food supply by 2023. 

Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA) has prepared draft regulations for limiting trans-fats in food products that is yet to be finalised.
 

