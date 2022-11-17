Vietnam keen to work for development of Sylhet tea industry

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 November, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 11:12 am

Vietnam keen to work for development of Sylhet tea industry

TBS Report
17 November, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 11:12 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Vietnam has expressed interest, in working with Sylhet, for the development of the tea industries of both countries.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Bangladesh Pham Viet Chien expressed his country's interest while paying a courtesy call to Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) Mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury at Sylhet Nagar Bhaban on Wednesday.

He also expressed eagerness to strengthen the commercial relationship between the two countries, particularly focusing on Sylhet, and improve the quality of Bangladesh's and Vietnam's tea industries.

During the meeting, they also held a cordial discussion about working jointly in tourism, information technology, development of civic amenities and in modern city management.

SCC Councillor Mohammad Toufique Box, Syed Toufiqul Hadi, Foyful Amin and high officials concerned with the city corporation were present there.

Bangladesh-Vietnam relations / tea garden / Sylhet / development

