Victims suffer hearing loss after Sitakunda blast

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 March, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2023, 04:43 pm

Victims suffer hearing loss after Sitakunda blast

TBS Report
05 March, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2023, 04:43 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A number of people who were injured in yesterday's explosion at Sitakunda's Seema Oxygen Plant are reportedly suffering from hearing loss due to the loud blast.

Ripon Marak, operator at the plant, sustained various injuries around his chest, waist and knee. Doctors said his right ear was fatally damaged by the explosion. He is currently under treatment in Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

CMCH Doctor Md Feroze said the extent of ear damage suffered by the victims can be determined after further testing.

Chief Accountant of the oxygen plant Naushad Selim said he was working in his office at the time of the explosion and was injured in the head and his face. He also appears to be suffering from loss of hearing.

Meanwhile, no new body or injured have been found on the second day of the rescue operation till 2pm Sunday, Fire Service and Civil Defence Chittagong Deputy Assistant Director Abdul Hamid Miah told The Business Standard.

Earlier on Saturday (4 March), at least six people were killed in an explosion at Seema Oxygen Plant in Kadam Rasul area of Sitakunda. Many of the surrounding buildings' walls crumbled and nearby homes' glass windows were smashed due to the blast.

