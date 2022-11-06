Victims recall horrors of petrol bomb attacks 

Victims of the petrol bomb attacks, carried out during anti-government movement from 2013-15, shared their experience of horror, terror and agony with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday.

An event was held by the Awami League (AL) at the National Museum in Shahbagh where the family members of the slain victims as well as the survivors got an opportunity to tell their stories and demand justice directly from the premier.

Addressing the programme, Sheikh Hasina, strongly condemned the BNP-Jamaat-led petrol bomb attacks and expressed profound sorrow and empathy for the victims.

She said, "Arson terror is a crime against humanity. Cases have been filed against those who are involved in such acts. Trials are ongoing. Even those who gave ordered the attacks will be brought to justice."

Some of the accounts shared by the victims during the event are as follows –

Runi Begum mother of 17-year-old Nahid who died in a petrol bomb attack during an anti-government movement in Dhaka

"PM Hasina and others, my name is Renu Begum. I am from Shibchar, Madaripur. He [Nahid] was on his way to Dhaka. He was brutally killed. PM Hasina, he was burnt to death in a BNP-Jamaat petrol bomb attack.

"Nahid could not even be taken to the DMCH. I could not even see him when he breathed his last. I could not even see his dead body. I fell severely soon after the incident. I now don't see and hear properly. I am yet to receive justice for my child PM Hasina. I did not get any compensation from anyone. I want justice for Nahid. You are like my mother [PM Hasina], I want you to ensure justice for my child."

Rafiqul Islam, a truck driver who was injured in Dinajpur in a petrol bomb attack during an anti-government movement

"I am just a simple truck driver. I was out with my truck to provide for my children. I was attacked with petrol bombs hurled by BNP-Jamaat men.

"I want stern punishment for those who attacked me. Jamaat-e-Islami comes from Pakistan's 'Hanadar Bahini.' I just want prayers for my children from the prime minister."

Maya Begum, widow of slain police constable Jakaria, who was beaten to death by BNP men

"My husband used to work in Gopalganj. He was on his way to Dhaka's Kachpur for police duty. He was killed by BNP-Jamaat men on his journey.

"I want those responsible to be punished. I have a son, I demand that PM Hasina does something for him and for my medical treatment."

Abu Sayeed Tamanna, a photojournalist from Chattogram, was tortured by BNP men for taking photos of their atrocities

"I was taking photos from afar. They [BNP] were distributing petrol bombs among themselves. I got chased and then attacked with knives. My head was smashed with bricks. I may look normal, but I am still recovering from that attack.

"Hurting people in the name of politics is not acceptable. We all are fearing for our lives."

Antu Barua, a student, was attacked by BNP-Jamaat men on her way to coaching classes. Has been suffering from bad eyesight ever since

"On 28 March 2013, I was attacked with petrol bombs. My eyes got damaged in the incident. My question stands – What was the fault of children like me?

"How can hurling petrol bombs be a part of politics? We want a peaceful Bangladesh."

Salauddin Bhuiyan, was seriously injured, mainly his face, in a petrol bomb attack during an anti-government movement

"I am very happy to see PM Hasina here today. She went to see me at the hospital where I was being treated after the attack back in 2013. I had a nice face. Anywhere I went for interviews, I used to get recruited. But everything changed after the attack. I have been socially excluded. I have two sons, a daughter, a wife and an old mother to look after.

"It has been very difficult to provide for them over the past years. One of my sons is attending this year's HSC exam. Please give us jobs. We don't want BNP-Jamat in power. They only know how to attack with petrol bombs."