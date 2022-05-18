Vessel carrying 1,600 tonnes of wheat sinks at Bay of Bengal

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 May, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 10:03 pm

A lighter vessel "MV Tamim", carrying 1,600 tonnes of wheat, capsized in the Tillar char area in the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday morning.

The lighter vessel unloaded wheat worth Tk6.68 crore from a mother vessel anchored at outer anchorage of Chattogram port and left for Dhaka on Tuesday morning.

Following the incident, another vessel rescued all 12 crew of MV Tamim.    

The vessel of Samata Shipping and Logistics was carrying wheat for Nabil Auto Flour Mill in Dhaka.  

Jamal Hossain, an officer of Samata Shipping and Logistics, said a crack was developed in the front hatch of the vessel after being hit by a shoal and huge water entered into it. Later, water entered the middle of the vessel and sank with cargo.

Water Transport Cell (WTC) Joint Secretary (operations) Ataul kabir Ranju said the lighter vessel, carrying wheat weighing 1,600 tonnes, left the outer anchorage of Chattogram port for Dhaka and capsized at Bay of Bengal. 12 crew of the sunken vessel were rescued.  
 

