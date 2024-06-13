Vehicles carrying sacrificial animals can’t be stopped without specific complaints: IGP

Vehicles carrying sacrificial animals should not be stopped anywhere other than their destination without specific complaints, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun said today (13 June).

The IGP made the remarks during his visit to Gabtoli cattle market, Gabtoli and Sayedabad bus terminals, Sadarghat launch terminal, and Kamalapur railway station in the capital.

During his visit, he briefed journalists on the measures being taken to ensure a smooth Eid-ul-Adha celebration.

Senior police officials, including Additional IGP (Crime and Operations) Md Atiqul Islam, Additional IGP of River Police Md Abdul Alim Mahmud, DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman, and Director General of Bangladesh Railway Sardar Shahadat Ali, were present.

The IGP emphasised that to ensure a safe and comfortable journey for the public during Eid, unfit and outdated vehicles, as well as locally modified vehicles like Nasimon, Karimon, Votvoti, and three-wheelers, will be prohibited from operating on highways.

To facilitate a safe and uninterrupted celebration of the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha, metropolitan and district police, highway police, railway police, river police, and other specialised police units are working together in a coordinated effort.

The IGP urged passengers not to travel in overcrowded buses, launches, or trains, risking their lives.

He also advised against traveling on trucks, freight transports, or on the roofs of trains.

IGP Al-Mamun encouraged the public to report any untoward incidents immediately to the nearest police unit or by calling the national emergency service at 999, assuring that the Bangladesh Police will always be there to support them.