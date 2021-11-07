Vegetable prices keep surging

Vegetable prices in the capital's kitchen markets have kept rising on Sunday amid the ongoing transport strike across the country in protest against the latest hike in fuel prices.

Prices of almost all kinds of vegetables have gone up by Tk15-20 per kg within three days.

According to most sellers, the prices shot up due to increased transport fare and high costs in the wholesale market.

Md Foyez Ullah, a vegetable storekeeper at Karwan Bazar, said the cost of importing vegetables from Kushtia has increased by Tk50 per sack.

"The cost per kg has increased by Tk1," he added.

Hasibul Islam, another trader at Moghbazar said, "Three days ago, I bought 5 kg of okra at a wholesale price of Tk 200. Today, the price has gone up to Tk250."

He also noted that the price of 5kg bitter gourd has jumped to Tk350 from Tk300.

"The wholesale price for all vegetables has increased by Tk8 to Tk10 per kg," he added.

Sahidul Islam, a wholesale vegetable seller in Karwan Bazar, said vendors are selling products at higher prices due to rising transport costs.

"I brought beans from Pabna. Earlier the rent for 5-ton truck was Tk16,000-18,000. It is now Tk24,000-25,000. Still, I am unable to manage one," he said.

Alamgir, an egg seller in Karwan Bazar, said the wholesale price of eggs has gone up by Tk1 per egg.

"I used to buy 100 eggs for Tk780 but now I have to buy them for Tk880. I am selling a dozen eggs for Tk115," he told The Business Standard.

Each kg of pointed gourd now sells at Tk60, round brinjal at Tk80 and medium-sized gourds are Tk80 each.

Public and goods transport owners of the country called for a nationwide strike starting last Friday in protest against the latest price hike of diesel and kerosene.