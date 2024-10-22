Vape importers call for sensible regulations for e-cigarettes

The Bangladesh Electronic Nicotine Delivery System Traders Association (BENDSTA) has called for sensible regulations for electronic cigarettes and other tobacco harm-reduction products.

At a press conference today (22 October), the association raised concerns over the proposed amendments to the Smoking and Tobacco Products Usage (Control) Act, 2005 (Amended in 2013).

These amendments include a potential ban on products like e-cigarettes, which the association argues could negatively impact public health and the industry.

The draft proposal, which was sent out for public opinion in 2022, was sent back to the cabinet last year due to a lack of stakeholder input and the need for further review.

Representing major vape importers in Bangladesh, BENDSTA strongly criticised the rushed policy-making process and underscored the critical need for stakeholder dialogue to ensure regulations align with the government's public health objectives and revenue goals.

BENDSTA President Schumann Zaman said, "E-cigarettes and vapes should not be placed in the same category as traditional cigarettes. These products do not contain tar, the most harmful substance created by combustion in cigarettes, making them significantly less harmful."

Addressing misconceptions surrounding vaping, he said, "There is a growing body of international evidence supporting vaping as a safer alternative to smoking.

"The UK Health Security Agency has certified that vaping is 95% less harmful than smoking, and countries such as the UK, USA, Canada, New Zealand, and Sweden are encouraging its use as part of their public health policies."

Zaman further said, "Instead of prohibiting e-cigarettes, we should focus on sensible regulations that can help reduce traditional smoking and support the government's health objectives."

Rezwan Ahmed, general secretary of BENDSTA, also echoed the need for dialogue and informed decision-making in shaping the future of vaping in Bangladesh.