Vape importers call for sensible regulations for e-cigarettes

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
22 October, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 06:58 pm

Related News

Vape importers call for sensible regulations for e-cigarettes

The association raised concerns over the proposed amendments to the Smoking and Tobacco Products Usage (Control) Act, 2005 (Amended in 2013)

TBS Report 
22 October, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 06:58 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Bangladesh Electronic Nicotine Delivery System Traders Association (BENDSTA) has called for sensible regulations for electronic cigarettes and other tobacco harm-reduction products.

At a press conference today (22 October), the association raised concerns over the proposed amendments to the Smoking and Tobacco Products Usage (Control) Act, 2005 (Amended in 2013).

These amendments include a potential ban on products like e-cigarettes, which the association argues could negatively impact public health and the industry.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The draft proposal, which was sent out for public opinion in 2022, was sent back to the cabinet last year due to a lack of stakeholder input and the need for further review.

Representing major vape importers in Bangladesh, BENDSTA strongly criticised the rushed policy-making process and underscored the critical need for stakeholder dialogue to ensure regulations align with the government's public health objectives and revenue goals.

BENDSTA President Schumann Zaman said, "E-cigarettes and vapes should not be placed in the same category as traditional cigarettes. These products do not contain tar, the most harmful substance created by combustion in cigarettes, making them significantly less harmful."

Addressing misconceptions surrounding vaping, he said, "There is a growing body of international evidence supporting vaping as a safer alternative to smoking.

"The UK Health Security Agency has certified that vaping is 95% less harmful than smoking, and countries such as the UK, USA, Canada, New Zealand, and Sweden are encouraging its use as part of their public health policies."

Zaman further said, "Instead of prohibiting e-cigarettes, we should focus on sensible regulations that can help reduce traditional smoking and support the government's health objectives."

Rezwan Ahmed, general secretary of BENDSTA, also echoed the need for dialogue and informed decision-making in shaping the future of vaping in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Electronic Nicotine Delivery System Traders Association (BENDSTA) / E-cigarettes / Vape

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

1d | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

3d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

4d | Features

More Videos from TBS

What Consumer Directorate says about egg syndicates?

What Consumer Directorate says about egg syndicates?

13m | Videos
Safieddin was killed three weeks ago: IDF

Safieddin was killed three weeks ago: IDF

1h | Videos
Will the Russia-Ukraine war end if Trump becomes president?

Will the Russia-Ukraine war end if Trump becomes president?

2h | Videos
‘Resignation of the President is possible due to popular demand, even if it is not constitutional’

‘Resignation of the President is possible due to popular demand, even if it is not constitutional’

3h | Videos