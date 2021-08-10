Vaccine reaches remote Rangamati union by helicopter

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 August, 2021, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2021, 08:24 pm

Vaccine reaches remote Rangamati union by helicopter

The government with the help of the Air Force has sent Covid-19 vaccines to Barathali, a remote union of Rangamati, by helicopter today.

TBS Report
10 August, 2021, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2021, 08:24 pm
Vaccine reaches remote Rangamati union by helicopter

The government with the help of the Air Force has sent Covid-19 vaccines to Barathali, a remote union of Rangamati, by helicopter today.

Bilaichhari UNO Mizanur Rahman along with upazila health and family planning officer Dr Reshmi Chakma and other health officials took the vaccines to Barathali union on Tuesday morning.

Mentioning that the people of remote Farua union of Bilaichhari have already received their first Covid jab, Dr Rashmi Chakma said it was not possible to start vaccination drives in the Barathali union due to inaccessibility.

Rangamati Civil Surgeon Bipash Khisa said health workers took 600 doses of vaccines to Barathali union.

"We are bringing people above 25 years of age under the vaccination programme. It seems around 200 people can get vaccines as many people of the locality do not have NID cards," she added.

According to the Department of Center for Genocide Studies (CGS), Dhaka University three hill districts are in the top ten in terms of the number of people vaccinated out of every 100 people in the list of 64 districts of the country.

Top News / Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

1d | Videos
Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

2d | Videos
TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

3
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

5
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

6
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership