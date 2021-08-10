Vaccine reaches remote Rangamati union by helicopter

The government with the help of the Air Force has sent Covid-19 vaccines to Barathali, a remote union of Rangamati, by helicopter today.

Bilaichhari UNO Mizanur Rahman along with upazila health and family planning officer Dr Reshmi Chakma and other health officials took the vaccines to Barathali union on Tuesday morning.

Mentioning that the people of remote Farua union of Bilaichhari have already received their first Covid jab, Dr Rashmi Chakma said it was not possible to start vaccination drives in the Barathali union due to inaccessibility.

Rangamati Civil Surgeon Bipash Khisa said health workers took 600 doses of vaccines to Barathali union.

"We are bringing people above 25 years of age under the vaccination programme. It seems around 200 people can get vaccines as many people of the locality do not have NID cards," she added.

According to the Department of Center for Genocide Studies (CGS), Dhaka University three hill districts are in the top ten in terms of the number of people vaccinated out of every 100 people in the list of 64 districts of the country.