Vaccine card mandatory for PSC recruitment tests

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) has instructed all candidates to get vaccinated and keep the vaccine certificate with them during all the recruitment tests under the commission.

In a notice issued Sunday (23 January), the PSC also directed to ensure that all those involved in the tests including invigilators are vaccinated.

"In order to keep the urgent recruitment process ongoing, it is recommended to ensure that the candidates get the Covid-19 vaccine before participating in the preliminary test, written test and oral test for any post advertised by PSC," read the notice signed by PSC Examination Controller Nur Ahmad.

The PSC notice insisted the examinees for keeping a copy of the vaccine certificate with them following the vaccination.