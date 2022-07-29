Uzbekistan wants to open embassy in Dhaka 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 July, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2022, 08:34 pm

Uzbekistan has agreed to open an embassy in Dhaka alongside starting flights on Dhaka-Tashkent route.

The decisions were taken in a courtesy meeting held between Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodzaev Friday (29 July), said a press release.

The Foreign Minister assured the Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan that the government will provide all assistance in opening the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Dhaka.

Dr Momen emphasised communication between the two countries and insisted on the resumption of commercial flights between the two countries as before. 

The two sides discussed code sharing method for operating flights between the two countries.

Both sides agreed to start Dhaka-Tashkent direct flights considering the consumer demand.

The Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister expressed optimism that if direct communication is established between Bangladesh's Chittagong and Iran's Chabahar ports to increase trade between Bangladesh and Uzbekistan, the cost of transporting goods will be reduced.

Dr Momen expressed interest in importing cotton from Uzbekistan while the Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister said that Bangladesh can import cotton from Uzbekistan and export it to other countries of the world through value addition. 

Foreign Minister also expressed interest in importing fertilizer from Uzbekistan.

He called for steps to be taken so that Bangladeshi citizens can get visas easily. 

Khodzaev said an e-visa system is being introduced for Bangladeshi citizens, through which they can travel to Uzbekistan for travel or business purposes.

Uzbekistan

