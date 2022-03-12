Uttara Sarbojanin Puja Committee holds debut ceremony

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 March, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2022, 07:42 pm

Uttara Sarbojanin Puja Committee holds debut ceremony

TBS Report
12 March, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2022, 07:42 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The debut ceremony of the executive committee elected for the 2022-23 period of Uttara Sarbojanin Puja Committee was held at Uttara Club Auditorium on Friday.

Member of Parliament (MP) from Dhaka-18 constituency Mohammad Habib Hasan attended the programme as chief guest, said a press release.

Pankaj Nath, MP from Barisal-4 (Hijla-Mehendiganj) constituency, Jayanta Sen Dipu, former president of the Metropolitan Puja Committee, Dhaka University's Sanskrit Professor Dr Asim Sarkar, Uttam Kumar Shaha, former president of the Uttara Sarbojanin Puja Committee, and Owners of Shamoly Paribahan Ramesh Chandra Ghosh attended the event.

Uttara Sarbojanin Puja Committee President Kartik Sen and General Secretary Noni Gopal Gose also attended the celebration.

Uttara Sarbojanin Puja Committee

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Mitsubishi launches “Outlander Shadhinota Utshob”

Mitsubishi launches “Outlander Shadhinota Utshob”

7h | Wheels
Uttar Pradesh’s hard man of Hindutva. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Modi keeps winning

7h | Panorama
Two Godwits in a chase. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Godwit: Feathered missile and chemical combat at paddy field

8h | Panorama
Photohut is one of the few entities in the city that survived the world’s transition to digital photography. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

Digital photography killed photo studios. And yet Photohut survived and thrived

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Giant pumpkins are being cultivated in Arial Beel

Giant pumpkins are being cultivated in Arial Beel

22m | Videos
Chelsea sale is back on as UK Govt decides

Chelsea sale is back on as UK Govt decides

1h | Videos
'Fighter' will release next year in September

'Fighter' will release next year in September

1h | Videos
Man given genetically modified pig heart dies

Man given genetically modified pig heart dies

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

3
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

4
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

5
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh

6
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings