Uttara Sarbojanin Puja Committee holds debut ceremony

The debut ceremony of the executive committee elected for the 2022-23 period of Uttara Sarbojanin Puja Committee was held at Uttara Club Auditorium on Friday.

Member of Parliament (MP) from Dhaka-18 constituency Mohammad Habib Hasan attended the programme as chief guest, said a press release.

Pankaj Nath, MP from Barisal-4 (Hijla-Mehendiganj) constituency, Jayanta Sen Dipu, former president of the Metropolitan Puja Committee, Dhaka University's Sanskrit Professor Dr Asim Sarkar, Uttam Kumar Shaha, former president of the Uttara Sarbojanin Puja Committee, and Owners of Shamoly Paribahan Ramesh Chandra Ghosh attended the event.

Uttara Sarbojanin Puja Committee President Kartik Sen and General Secretary Noni Gopal Gose also attended the celebration.