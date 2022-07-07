Uttara-Agargaon Metro Rail work nears completion

The construction of the Dhaka metro rail project's Uttara-to-Agargaon portion is nearing completion and is expected to be open to the public in December.

Almost 94% progress has been made in the construction of the Uttara-Agargaon metro rail route while the overall progress up to Motijheel is 81.19%, said MAN Siddique, managing director (MD) of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL).

All work on the Uttara-Agargaon route will be completed in August. Trains are ready and various tests are being conducted for launching operations in this section, he said, adding that the first passenger-less integrated test will be conducted at the beginning of October.

The official launch of metro rail in December, the month of victory, depends on the success of these tests, said the MD of DMTCL – the company responsible for the implementation and operation of metro rail in the capital.

The construction of a total of 52 infrastructures in the Uttara depot area was completed last month. Tk70.58 crore was saved in land development for the depot, he said, adding that more than a hundred crore Taka will also be saved in infrastructure development.

"All the work of 9 stations from Uttara to Agargaon has been done but the construction of entry-exit has been completed in four stations while the work for the rest five is underway," Siddique said.

There were various challenges in the construction of entry and exit of the stations, including complications with the city corporation over land. All these complications are over now, he said.

On the other hand, the physical work on the country's first underground metro rail, known as Mass Rapid Transit Line-1 (MRT-1), is likely to begin next month, Siddique said.

The MRT Line-1 has two parts – around 19.87km from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to Kamalapur with 16.4km underground lines and around 11.37km elevated lines from Natun Bazar to Purbachal.

After completing tender issuance and selection of the depot development firm, the project is now awaiting the approval of the lending agency Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica), he added.

How much preparation has been taken yet?

MAN Siddique said 10 sets of trains would be needed to operate the metro service from Uttara to Agargaon, adding that 14 sets of trains had already arrived at the depot.

Various functional and performance tests are being conducted separately. An integrated test will be conducted on all types of management before passenger movement, he said.

Siddique also said training the people needed for the operation is underway. Several batches of workers are being trained at home and abroad

"The work of forming MRT police for the overall safety of the metro rail is also in the final stages. It has also been ensured that the metro rail is kept out of load-shedding as an emergency service," he added.

Monument to honour Holey Artisan victims

A monument has been built in honour of the Japanese engineers killed in the 2016 Holey Artisan terrorist attack.

"The monument, built in Japan, has already arrived in the country and is housed at the metro rail's Uttara exhibition centre. It will be placed at the Natun Bazar metro station after completion of construction of MRT Line-1," M A N Siddique said.

He said that after Eid-ul-Azha, the head of JICA and a Japanese minister will come to Bangladesh and inaugurate the monument at the exhibition centre.

BRTC special service for metro passengers

Some 40 buses of Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) will be operated from Uttara and Agargaon stations to help metro passengers reach their destinations, Siddique said, adding that the number of buses will be increased further if needed.

The buses will run on regular BRTC routes from Uttara via Jasimuddin and the airport. BRTC buses will also be operated from Agargaon to Farmgate, he added.