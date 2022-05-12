Using EVMs for elections unreasonable: GM Quader

Jatiya Party Chairman Golam Mohammad Quader has said it is unreasonable to argue about using electronic voting machines (EVM) in a general election.

"EVMs are not feasible in a country where a lot of people recognise who they are voting for looking at the party symbols, for they cannot even read the candidates' names," he in a meeting held Thursday (12 May) at the Jatiya Party chairman's Banani office.

The results in the elections conducted using EVMs cannot be challenged as there are no ballot papers, he said adding that the result is announced as per the voting machine.

"It is like the government wants to send the people of the country to the moon, which is yet to become inhabitable," he said as a metaphor to explain his speech.

"If it continues like this, the dream of democracy will perish," he remarked, adding that multiparty democracy cannot be saved either.