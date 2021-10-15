Users across Bangladesh facing internet issues with mobile data 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
15 October, 2021, 09:20 am
Last modified: 15 October, 2021, 11:50 am

Representational Image. Photo: Courtesy
Representational Image. Photo: Courtesy

Mobile users across Bangladesh are experiencing internet connection issues since last night.

In multiple instances since early Friday, users of all telecom operators reportedly either failed to connect to the internet through mobile data or were forced to use it at a decreased speed.  

However, broadband internet connections did not face such outages. 

Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) acting chairman Subrata Roy Maitra told media, "It (slowed down mobile internet) may have happened due to a technical fault."

He also noted that the BTRC is not responsible for the disruption.

Grameenphone Head External Communication Md Hasan said, "Our 4G and 3G services are temporarily down due to unavoidable reasons. We are working with the relevant authorities to bring back 4G and 3G services. We apologise for the inconvenience."

