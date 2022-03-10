USAID launches project to empower women in RMG factories in Bangladesh

A new project titled "USAID Women Thrive in Bangladesh" was launched on Thursday to empower women who are working in ready-made garment factories.

US Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission Director Kathryn D Stevens joined Secretary Md Ehsan-E-Elahi of the Ministry of Labor and Employment, Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Director Barrister Shehrin Salam Oishee, and leaders from global fashion company PVH to launch the project.

With US government support, CARE Bangladesh will implement the new five-year, $5 million project and expand professional development opportunities for over 100,000 women working in the ready-made garment sector by equipping them with market-oriented leadership skills.

The USAID Thrive project will strengthen women's advocacy and negotiation skills within the workplace and in their communities to advance their rights and help them overcome gender-related barriers and the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

USAID and CARE will work with PVH in factories and communities in Dhaka, Chattogram, and Narayanganj districts.

The USAID Thrive project will incorporate a career enhancement training module developed by Gap Inc, a US-based clothing manufacturer, and reduce gender disparities in ready-made garment factories and communities in these areas.