USAID launches project to empower women in RMG factories in Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 March, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2022, 02:21 pm

Related News

USAID launches project to empower women in RMG factories in Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 March, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2022, 02:21 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A new project titled "USAID Women Thrive in Bangladesh" was launched on Thursday to empower women who are working in ready-made garment factories.

US Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission Director Kathryn D Stevens joined Secretary Md Ehsan-E-Elahi of the Ministry of Labor and Employment, Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Director Barrister Shehrin Salam Oishee, and leaders from global fashion company PVH to launch the project. 

With US government support, CARE Bangladesh will implement the new five-year, $5 million project  and expand professional development opportunities for over 100,000 women working in the ready-made garment sector by equipping them with market-oriented leadership skills. 

The USAID Thrive project will strengthen women's advocacy and negotiation skills within the workplace and in their communities to advance their rights and help them overcome gender-related barriers and the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

USAID and CARE will work with PVH in factories and communities in Dhaka, Chattogram, and Narayanganj districts. 

The USAID Thrive project will incorporate a career enhancement training module developed by Gap Inc, a US-based clothing manufacturer, and reduce gender disparities in ready-made garment factories and communities in these areas.

RMG

USAID / RMG / women empowerment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Switching jobs? Ask yourself these questions first

55m | Pursuit
Human capital might be your most reliable source of retirement income. Photo: Justin Sullivan

Retiring is not necessarily the same as not working

4h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How to effectively find jobs through social media

5h | Pursuit
Photo: Bloomberg

Iron curtain comes down on energy

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Salman Khan's surprise on Women's Day

Salman Khan's surprise on Women's Day

19h | Videos
Shakib Al Hasan rested till 30 April

Shakib Al Hasan rested till 30 April

19h | Videos
Mbappe in PSG squad despite a knock

Mbappe in PSG squad despite a knock

19h | Videos
Ukraine no longer wants to join NATO

Ukraine no longer wants to join NATO

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

5
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

6
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market