US State Department 'deeply concerned over use of Digital Security Act'

Bangladesh

UNB
01 April, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2023, 07:27 pm

Related News

US State Department 'deeply concerned over use of Digital Security Act'

UNB
01 April, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2023, 07:27 pm
US State Department &#039;deeply concerned over use of Digital Security Act&#039;

The United States' Department of State has expressed concerns over the Bangladesh government's use of the Digital Security Act (DSA).

"We remain deeply concerned about the [Bangladeshi] government's use of the Digital Security Act. And freedom of expression, including for members of the press, is an essential element of democracy and is especially important in an election year. No members of the press should be threatened, harassed, physically attacked, or arrested for simply doing their job," said Vedant Patel, principal deputy spokesperson for the US Department of State on March 30.

This was posted on the verified Facebook page of the US Embassy in Dhaka today.

On March 29, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) men in plainclothes picked up Prothom Alo reporter Shamsuzzaman Shams from his residence in Ambagan area, adjacent to Jahangirnagar University, around 4:30 am.

Also read: Prothom Alo journalist Shams denied bail, sent to jail

The same day, a Jubo League leader filed a case under the Digital Security Act against Shams, accusing him of publishing a "false and fabricated report" in the daily Prothom Alo.

A Dhaka court on Thursday (March 30, 2023) sent Prothom Alo reporter Shamsuzzaman Shams to jail in a case filed under the Digital Security Act after rejecting his bail petition.

Top News

Digital Security Act (DSA) / US department of state

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

TikTok ban: 'Now all of China knows you're here'. But so does the US

6h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Meating Minutes: Kabab items that make us salivate

9h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Iftar delicacy at Courtyard at Park Heights

10h | Food
Photo: Collected

Instagram launches ‘collaborative collection’ feature: All you need to know

9h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Pet food, clothing and other products like human care

Pet food, clothing and other products like human care

2h | TBS Stories
‘Robot Shark’ eating plastic waste in Thames river

‘Robot Shark’ eating plastic waste in Thames river

4h | TBS World
Billionaire’s exceptional collection

Billionaire’s exceptional collection

5h | TBS Stories
It's good time to invest in growing companies

It's good time to invest in growing companies

9h | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

4
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

5
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend

6
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 30 March-1 April, casualties feared