US reaffirms commitment to free, fair elections in Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 September, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2023, 07:14 pm

"We support the need for free and fair elections. Nothing has changed about that," said NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communication John Kirby

NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communication John Kirby. Photo: US Department of State
NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communication John Kirby. Photo: US Department of State

The United States has reiterated its stance on free and fair elections in Bangladesh, emphasising their desire to see the aspirations of the Bangladeshi people fully realised.

"We support the need for free and fair elections. Nothing has changed about that," said NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communication John Kirby during a media briefing in Washington, DC on 6 September.

He reiterated their support for democratic institutions in Bangladesh and affirmed, "We support the will of the Bangladeshi people."

The next national election in Bangladesh is scheduled to take place by January of next year.

The government of Bangladesh is committed to ensuring a "free and fair" election, and the Election Commission is actively making preparations towards that goal."

