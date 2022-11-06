US keen to cooperate on maritime security with Bangladesh

The US is keen to cooperate with Bangladesh over different issues related to maritime security including combating illegal fishing.



This was discussed while visiting US assistant deputy secretary for South and Central Asia Afreen Akhter held a meeting with Foreign ministry's Secretary (Maritime Affairs Unit) Rear Admiral (Retd) Md Khurshed Alam today.

"Very exciting to be here to talk about a whole range of issues," Akhter told reporters briefly after emerging from the meeting at foreign ministry here.

She added they also talked regarding the issue over forcefully displaced Rohingyas.

Akhter arrived in Dhaka on Saturday afternoon (November 5) on a two-day visit to Dhaka.

