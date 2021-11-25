US invited weak democracies to its summit: FM

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
25 November, 2021, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 03:03 pm

Related News

US invited weak democracies to its summit: FM

Among the South Asian countries, India, Pakistan and Nepal are invited to the conference

TBS Report 
25 November, 2021, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 03:03 pm
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen Photo: Collected
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen Photo: Collected

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said the countries with weak democracy may have been invited to the democracy summit organised by the United States.

"We have had a stable and transparent democracy for many years. People cast their votes in free and fair elections. Anyone can compete in the election," he told journalists at the Dhaka University campus after a seminar on Thursday.

According to a list disclosed by the White House recently, Bangladesh is not among the 110 countries invited to the US President Joe Biden's virtual democracy summit slated for 9-10 December. 

Besides Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka among the South Asian countries have also not been included in the list. Only India, Pakistan and Nepal have received an invitation to attend the conference from the region.

The foreign minister also said it was up to the US to set certain parameters and invite countries based on those.

Momen does not agree that Bangladesh has been excluded. He said, "They (US) will hold the summit in two phases – this year and next year. Some countries will join in the first phase. Perhaps, we will be invited for the second phase."

"We should focus on our democracy", said the foreign minister adding that "We will not do it based on others' advice... We work for the welfare of the people."

He also commented that rather, the US democracy, which is almost 250 years old, is in peril.

"You saw what happened in the US a few days back," Momen said.

The list of 110 countries invited to the conference was published on the US State Department's website on Tuesday.

Unsurprisingly, America's main rivals China and Russia are not on the list. Turkey was also missing from the list. However, the US did invite Taiwan which the US does not recognise as an independent country but holds up as a model democracy.

Among the countries of the Middle East, only Israel and Iraq will attend the online conference.

Even though it is not clear what criteria were followed to extend the invitation, international relations analysts in Bangladesh have come up with mixed reactions.

Analysts said although democracy and human rights are said to be getting importance at the summit, there are questions about the democratic system of many of the countries invited. Even countries under authoritarian rules have been invited to the conference, they pointed out, adding that anti-China countries have been picked.

Top News

Summit for Democracy / US / Bangladesh / Democratic conference

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Hinduja brothers, clockwise from left, Ashok, Prakash, Gopichand and Srichand in Mumbai in 2011. Photo: Bloomberg

Billionaire family feud puts a century-old business empire in jeopardy

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The need for an upskilling revolution

8h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

A million ways for an elephant to die in Bangladesh

9h | Panorama
Inside of the Kibo module in ISS. Photo: Collected

Enigma Systems: The robotics team who sent ‘Amar Shonar Bangla’ to space

10h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

47m | Videos
PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

52m | Videos
Upward market of call money

Upward market of call money

1d | Videos
In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’

6
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?