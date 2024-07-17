US handovers 5 prison vans to Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 July, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2024, 04:30 pm

Related News

US handovers 5 prison vans to Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 July, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2024, 04:30 pm
The handover ceremony was held at the Keraniganj Central Jail on Wednesday (17 July). Photo: Courtesy
The handover ceremony was held at the Keraniganj Central Jail on Wednesday (17 July). Photo: Courtesy

The United States has handed over five specialised prisoner transportation vehicles to the government of Bangladesh prisons directorate.

This initiative is funded by the US Department of State's Bureau of Counter Terrorism (CT) and facilitated by the US Department of Justice's International Criminal Investigative Training Assistance Program (ICITAP), reads a US Embassy press release.

It underscores a commitment to enhancing security measures for handling high-threat and terrorist prisoners during legal proceedings, said the release.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The handover ceremony was held at the Keraniganj Central Jail on Wednesday (17 July).

The handover ceremony was held at the Keraniganj Central Jail on Wednesday (17 July). Photo: Courtesy
The handover ceremony was held at the Keraniganj Central Jail on Wednesday (17 July). Photo: Courtesy

These vehicles, equipped with state-of-the-art security features, are tailored to ensure the safe transportation of prisoners, safeguarding the welfare of court staff, plaintiffs, defendants, detainees, and observers alike.

"This initiative represents a crucial partnership between the United States and Bangladesh in strengthening counterterrorism efforts and ensuring the safety and security of all involved in the judicial process," stated Michael Hintz, Law Enforcement Assistance Attache for ICITAP. 

"By providing these specialized vehicles, we aim to support the Government of Bangladesh in maintaining a secure environment during terrorism trials, thereby upholding justice and the rule of law," he said.

Top News

United States / prison van / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Just three to five minutes from Diabari Metro Station, BD Kayaking offers kayaking for friends and families. Photo: Courtesy

How to make the most of your weekend

5h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Not for beginners: How difficult is it for foreigners to navigate Dhaka?

1d | Panorama
Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

2d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

The university teachers responded to the current situation

The university teachers responded to the current situation

53m | Videos
Students of Rajshahi University refuse to leave the campus

Students of Rajshahi University refuse to leave the campus

1h | Videos
What the police are saying about the position of the law enforcement forces in the Dhaka University campus

What the police are saying about the position of the law enforcement forces in the Dhaka University campus

2h | Videos
Dhaka University students and law enforcement agencies on drone cameras

Dhaka University students and law enforcement agencies on drone cameras

2h | Videos