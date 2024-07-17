US handovers 5 prison vans to Bangladesh

The handover ceremony was held at the Keraniganj Central Jail on Wednesday (17 July). Photo: Courtesy

The United States has handed over five specialised prisoner transportation vehicles to the government of Bangladesh prisons directorate.

This initiative is funded by the US Department of State's Bureau of Counter Terrorism (CT) and facilitated by the US Department of Justice's International Criminal Investigative Training Assistance Program (ICITAP), reads a US Embassy press release.

It underscores a commitment to enhancing security measures for handling high-threat and terrorist prisoners during legal proceedings, said the release.

These vehicles, equipped with state-of-the-art security features, are tailored to ensure the safe transportation of prisoners, safeguarding the welfare of court staff, plaintiffs, defendants, detainees, and observers alike.

"This initiative represents a crucial partnership between the United States and Bangladesh in strengthening counterterrorism efforts and ensuring the safety and security of all involved in the judicial process," stated Michael Hintz, Law Enforcement Assistance Attache for ICITAP.

"By providing these specialized vehicles, we aim to support the Government of Bangladesh in maintaining a secure environment during terrorism trials, thereby upholding justice and the rule of law," he said.