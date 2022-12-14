US embassy takes steps to clear visa backlog

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 December, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2022, 10:30 pm

Related News

US embassy takes steps to clear visa backlog

Some measures have already reduced wait time, it claims

TBS Report
14 December, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2022, 10:30 pm
Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

The US embassy has adopted a comprehensive plan to reduce visa backlogs and some measures like consular operations on weekly holidays have already started to lessen wait times for many aspirant travellers, its consul general has said.

Nathan Flook, however, declined to give an approximate timeline when the ongoing backlog would ease significantly or diminish but claimed that visa congestion has reduced.

The process would take some time to have full impact, Flook said at a press briefing at The American Center in the capital, adding that staff members are working to this end. He urged patience of all.

As a matter of fact, a lot of people in Bangladesh want to travel to the US and the demand is particularly high after the Covid-19 backlog, he said, adding that the congestion cannot be resolved overnight but the embassy has a comprehensive plan to work with. 

Similar to disruptions in other services, the Covid-19 pandemic forced major reductions in the US visa processing capacity.

Flook was confident of getting more resources in the future to reduce the backlog. 

He mentioned that the embassy issued over 7,400 F-1 student visas in 2022, more than any year in the past decade.

Over the last six months, consular staff members have worked at weekends and interviewed non-immigrant and immigrant visa applicants on special days called "Super Friday".

"During these Super Fridays, we have interviewed over 3,400 non-immigrant visa applicants, including students and tourists, and almost 600 immigrant visa applicants to reduce wait times," the consul general noted.  

About extra money to get visas faster, he said it does not work at a professional workplace like the US embassy. 

"Some applicants use a travel agency or a consultant to book a non-immigrant visa appointment, but there is no requirement to do so. You can book appointments directly on our website. There is no additional cost to make an appointment; it is included in the application fee," he added.

He urged applicants to remain cautious over presenting false information and documents as these will not only result in a visa denial but may also render the candidate ineligible for future US travel. 

Top News / Migration

US embassy Dhaka / Travel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Bilmola launches One Piece themed helmets

13h | Wheels
Photo: Courtesy

Ford to sign off the GT with a 800hp track car

13h | Wheels
The Harrier isn’t designed to battle harsh terrain, unlike a few full fledged 4x4 SUVs. However, take it on casual highway drives and light rural off-roading, the crossover does the job in style and comfort. Photo: Asif Chowdhury

30,000km with the new Toyota Harrier

12h | Wheels
Benu intends for his Sreepur observatory to become a space research centre in future with the participation of famous astronomy researchers from home and abroad. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When the stars aligned to bring an astro observatory to life

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who will be the opponent of Argentina in final?

Who will be the opponent of Argentina in final?

2h | TBS SPORTS
Morocco's success magic

Morocco's success magic

4h | TBS SPORTS
Bipasha or Shomi, who does Taukire like?

Bipasha or Shomi, who does Taukire like?

5h | TBS Entertainment
Uttara University promises career and life oriented

Uttara University promises career and life oriented

6h | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

4
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

5
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis