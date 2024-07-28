US Embassy issues security alert to its nationals 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 July, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2024, 07:04 pm

Related News

US Embassy issues security alert to its nationals 

“Due to the unpredictable nature of the protests and the government response, US citizens should practise vigilance and consider returning to the United States,” the US Embassy says

TBS Report
28 July, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2024, 07:04 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The US Embassy in Dhaka has issued a security alert for US nationals residing in Bangladesh today (28 July).

"Due to the unpredictable nature of the protests and the government response, US citizens should practise vigilance and consider returning to the United States," the US Embassy said in its verified Facebook profile.

The statement further said, "Avoid demonstrations and exercise caution in the vicinity of any large gatherings.  Review personal security plans; remain aware of your surroundings, including local events; and monitor local news stations for updates.  If you wish to contact family members, phone service, SMS, and internet are intermittently available."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The road to Dhaka's main airport, Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (DAC), remains open. The airport is operating close to normal, with both international and domestic flights.  Passengers must present a ticket or e-ticket [printed, digital, or SMS copy] which will act as a curfew pass, the US Embassy added.

The post also said the US Embassy Dhaka will begin offering limited, routine consular services starting 29 July. 

"Shelter in place for mission personnel will also be lifted at that time, but personnel are confined to movements within the diplomatic enclave."

Noting the context of the security alert, the US Embassy wrote, "The Government of Bangladesh extended its curfew indefinitely, ordering everyone to stay inside except during announced breaks, which are increasingly longer in duration. The Bangladesh Army has been deployed nationwide. This is in response to student demonstrations against quotas for government jobs which have led to violent clashes in the city of Dhaka, its neighboring areas, and throughout Bangladesh.  Guns, tear gas, and other weapons have been used in the vicinity of the US Embassy.  

"Although the situation has calmed in recent days, it remains unpredictable.  Fixed-line internet services are available, but expect bandwidth throttling and frequent disconnects.  The government began restoring mobile internet services today."

Top News

USA / US embassy / Security alert

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With the final iternation of the Midship Runabout series, Toyota went back to its original roots– a lightweight sports car with the sole focus on driving dynamics. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Toyota MR-S: Go-Kart for the city streets

11h | Wheels
Numbered streets with grid layout seen on Google Maps. Screenshot: Google Maps

Why are the new streets in Dhaka numbered but not named?

16h | Panorama
How Facebook-based businesses are weathering multiple challenges 

How Facebook-based businesses are weathering multiple challenges 

1d | Panorama
In coastal districts like Patuakhali and Khulna, farmers are finding hope in sunflower cultivation as an alternative crop. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How prepared is Bangladesh's agriculture sector to face climate change?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

1w | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos