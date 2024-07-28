US Embassy issues security alert to its nationals 

The US Embassy in Dhaka has issued a security alert for US nationals residing in Bangladesh today (28 July).

"Due to the unpredictable nature of the protests and the government response, US citizens should practise vigilance and consider returning to the United States," the US Embassy said in its verified Facebook profile.

The statement further said, "Avoid demonstrations and exercise caution in the vicinity of any large gatherings. Review personal security plans; remain aware of your surroundings, including local events; and monitor local news stations for updates. If you wish to contact family members, phone service, SMS, and internet are intermittently available."

The road to Dhaka's main airport, Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (DAC), remains open. The airport is operating close to normal, with both international and domestic flights. Passengers must present a ticket or e-ticket [printed, digital, or SMS copy] which will act as a curfew pass, the US Embassy added.

The post also said the US Embassy Dhaka will begin offering limited, routine consular services starting 29 July.

"Shelter in place for mission personnel will also be lifted at that time, but personnel are confined to movements within the diplomatic enclave."

Noting the context of the security alert, the US Embassy wrote, "The Government of Bangladesh extended its curfew indefinitely, ordering everyone to stay inside except during announced breaks, which are increasingly longer in duration. The Bangladesh Army has been deployed nationwide. This is in response to student demonstrations against quotas for government jobs which have led to violent clashes in the city of Dhaka, its neighboring areas, and throughout Bangladesh. Guns, tear gas, and other weapons have been used in the vicinity of the US Embassy.

"Although the situation has calmed in recent days, it remains unpredictable. Fixed-line internet services are available, but expect bandwidth throttling and frequent disconnects. The government began restoring mobile internet services today."