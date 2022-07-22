US Embassy holds 'Super Friday' to meet huge demand for student visa interviews 

The US Embassy in Dhaka interviewed over 600 students applying for nonimmigrant student visas in a special workday called "Super Friday."

This event is part of a campaign to allow the Embassy to meet high demand for such visas, according to a statement issued on Friday (22 July).

"We recognise the unique opportunity that study in the United States offers," said US Embassy Consul General William Dowers, "and we are prioritising student visa interviews."

US Embassy Dhaka plans to have another Super Friday next week on 29 July.



In the last decade, the number of Bangladeshi students in the United States has nearly tripled, to over 8,500. According to the 2021 Institute of International Education Open Doors report, Bangladesh currently ranks 14th among the top-sending countries of students to America from around the world—moving up three places from 17th place during the 2019-2020 academic year.

