US condemns BNP leader's comment against PM

The US embassy in Dhaka on Tuesday said it condemns the use of any inflammatory language, intimidation, or threats of violence as a local BNP leader in Rajshahi recently threatened Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to "sent to the graveyard".

"The US Embassy condemns the use of any inflammatory language, intimidation, or threats of violence," the US embassy's public affairs chief told BSS.

Sean J McIntosh added that the US stands firmly against any attempts to incite violence, and "we reiterate our support for the principles of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law".

The US Embassy comments came as the threat by BNP's Rajshahi district convener Abu Sayeed Chand sparked a nationwide protest demanding stern punitive actions against such perpetrators of violence.

McIntosh said the US is committed to supporting Bangladesh in its pursuit of a stable, prosperous, and democratic future.

"Political stability, peaceful coexistence, and respect for democratic principles are vital for any society to flourish," he added.

On 19 May, the BNP leader in a rally on Shibpur High School premises in Puthia, Rajshahi, publicly made the "death threat" to Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina.

Chand at the rally said, "We would not make anymore 27 or 10-point demand, just one point now is to send Sheikh Hasina to the graveyard."