US committed to cooperating Bangladesh for SDGs implementation: Assistant secy Sison

Bangladesh

UNB
08 August, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2022, 03:45 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

US Assistant Secretary of State for International Organisation Affairs Michele J Sison has said that the US is committed to strengthening cooperation for the full implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Bangladesh.

She said the discussion on cooperation and coordination with UN agencies in Bangladesh is critical to this effort.

In Dhaka, the US Assistant Secretary is discussing mutual priorities at the UN, including peacekeeping, food security, human rights, and global health.

Sison arrived here on Saturday evening as part of her tri-nation official tour.

Director General (Americas wing) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nayem Uddin Ahmed received her at the airport.

Bangladesh and the United States will "further follow up" the discussions that the two countries had over the last few months during her visit to Bangladesh.

Dhaka's demand for withdrawal of sanctions on elite force Rab and the Rohingya issue are also expected to be discussed during the visit.

"We have multi-faceted relationship with the United States," said foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen on Wednesday, adding that many issues can be discussed.

He said they are known to each other and will be able to have "free and frank" discussion on many issues.

The US assistant secretary has already visited India and will go to Kuwait as part of her tri-nation visit from August 2-10.

Sison will have consultations on a range of US multilateral priorities, including combating food insecurity, advancing global health, addressing human rights and humanitarian needs, peacekeeping and peacebuilding, and support for Rohingya refugees during her stay in Bangladesh.

She was sworn in as Assistant Secretary of State for International Organisation Affairs on December 21, 2021.

She served as US Ambassador to Sri Lanka and Maldives (2012-2014), US Ambassador to Lebanon (2008-2010), and US Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (2004-2008).

USA / Bangladesh

