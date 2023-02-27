Upskilling, proper incentives to boost remittances: migration experts

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 February, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2023, 10:13 pm

Related News

Upskilling, proper incentives to boost remittances: migration experts

TBS Report
27 February, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2023, 10:13 pm
Upskilling, proper incentives to boost remittances: migration experts

Migration experts have identified a lack of arrangements for upskilling outgoing workers as well as poor incentives, claiming that resolving the issues can significantly increase remittance inflows.

"Why don't you offer 10% to workers directly as remittance incentives?" Ananya Raihan, chief executive officer of iSocial Limited, posed a question at the event titled "Migration in Bangladesh: Contribution towards Graduation from LDC Status."

He claimed that if the incentive is offered at such a high rate, remittance inflows will more than double in the next three to six months, and Bangladesh will be able whether the foreign exchange crisis.

Currently, Bangladeshi expatriates get 2.5% cash incentives for sending money home through banking channels.

Ananya Raihan said, "We are very reluctant to give something to workers but very eager to give to the owners of the factories or companies."

Nurul Islam, a technical and vocational training specialist at the government's Skills for Employment Investment Programme, said, "Our private recruiting agencies' main target is only earnings as they do not have any significant investment in migrant workers like skill development."

"On the other hand, technical training centres under the expatriate ministry are not equipped enough as they lack teachers and technologies to provide skills at an expected level," he added. 

Currently, around 1.30 crore Bangladeshis are working as labour migrants, according to government data. The country sent a record 11.35 lakh workers last year.

ILO Bangladesh's Chief Technical Adviser Laetitia Weibel Roberts said as Bangladesh progresses into a middle-income country, it could be interesting to have scenarios on what migration continues to look like in the future.

She said moving to a middle-income country will increase investment and job creation in Bangladesh and may also raise the minimum wage.

She added that once the minimum wage is raised, aspirant migrants will be debating whether to go overseas for a wage that is still competitive in the domestic market.

"I don't think migration flow is going to decline as the consequences of LDC graduation. I think may be in many cases it will increase," said Ishita Shruti, Head-Migration Policy and Sustainable Development at IOM Bangladesh. 

"Maybe because of 4IR, the type of migration will change. So we have to prepare that way," she added.

Former foreign secretary Shahidul Haque stated that migration would be unaffected because the labour market is not governed by LDC criteria.

Shahidul, now a senior advisor at IOM Bangladesh, stressed the importance of focusing exclusively on areas such as mobility, remittances, and governance.
 

Top News

remittance flow / incentives

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

15h | Panorama
Caption: A women weeps as she stands near rubble and damages following an earthquake in Gaziantep, Turkey, 7 February 2023. Photo: Reuters

Turkey earthquake: How are the true costs calculated?

14h | Panorama
Sesh Sarga: A voyage through the waves of human emotions

Sesh Sarga: A voyage through the waves of human emotions

13h | Panorama
Zurhem set the stage on fire with sexy white ensembles. The dance performance by Shudipto and his teammates wearing all white was rather soothing, a balancing act that made the show memorable for the audience. Photo: Courtesy

Zurhem SS23: Of Divinity, femininity & inclusivity

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How might the Ukraine war end?

How might the Ukraine war end?

4h | TBS World
Prepare yourself for workplaces before graduation

Prepare yourself for workplaces before graduation

13h | TBS Career
Sonia hints retirement with Bharat Jodo Yatra

Sonia hints retirement with Bharat Jodo Yatra

1d | TBS World
Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

2d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

3
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

4
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

5
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

2.3km in 2 minutes! Thanks to Kalshi flyover