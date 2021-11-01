Uphold rights of lawyers with disabilities: BLASBD  

Blind Law-Graduates and Advocates Society Bangladesh (BLASBD), an organisation of visually impaired lawyers and Law graduates, has called on authorities concerned to take necessary steps for ensuring the rights of physically challenged lawyers to help them lead a dignified life.

During a virtual discussion, organized by BLASBD, marking the World White Cane Day, they also urged the authorities to provide allowance to the visually impaired new lawyers to help them sustain themselves in the legal profession

Stressing on imparting professional training and giving financial aid, Supreme Court Lawyer Md Musherraf Hossain Majumder demanded recruiting of physically challenged lawyers as judges and law officers at both lower and higher courts during the event which was conducted from the conference room of Visually Impaired People's Society (VIPS) at Adabor in the capital recently.

"The differently-capable lawyers can perform duties as judges because there are many countries in the world where physically challenged lawyers have been appointed as judges," said Md Musherraf Hossain, who is also the President of BLASBD.

Seeking support from all concerned for ensuring the socio-economic development of physically challenged people, the BLASBD president called for undertaking steps for the production of smart cane and other assistive materials for differently-abled people in the country and its distribution among them.

Saidul Haq, Executive Director of Blind Education and Rehabilitation Development Organization (BERDO), in his speech, stressed taking steps for proper implementation of the Rights and Protection of Persons with Disabilities Act 2013 for ensuring the rights of physically challenged people, including ending discrimination to them regarding their access to employment.

Advocate Abdul Baten, President of Dhaka Bar Association, attended as the chief guest at the event, which was chaired by Md. Musherraf Hossain Majumder, president of BLASBD.

Provash Chandra Roy, Director (Planning and Development) of Jatiyo Protibondhi Unnayan Foundation; Maksudur Rahman, Secretary-General, Para-Olympic Committee Bangladesh; among others, spoke at the event, attended by visually impaired lawyers, law graduates and others from across the country.