Uphold rights of domestic workers: Speakers

Speakers at a conference in the capital on Thursday demanded that the rights of domestic workers be protected.

The also called for the inclusion of domestic workers in Bangladesh Labour Act, 2006.

They came up with the demands at the "Domestic Workers' Conference-2022" organised by Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies (BILS) and Oxfam Bangladesh at Krishibid Institution Bangladesh auditorium, said a media release.

The speakers also talked about the rising level of abuse against the workers and demanded houses for them under government management. They also advocated for providing the house helps with legal aid.

Although the government has declared the Domestic Workers' Protection and Welfare Policy 2015, they said it should be brought under the purview of the Labour Act 2006 to ensure their moral dignity and prevent further abuse.

The speakers also urged the government to ratify section 189 of the ILO Convention.

Planning Minister MA Mannan was chief guest at the conference.