Uphold rights of domestic workers: Speakers

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 September, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2022, 04:57 pm

Related News

Uphold rights of domestic workers: Speakers

TBS Report
29 September, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2022, 04:57 pm
Uphold rights of domestic workers: Speakers

Speakers at a conference in the capital on Thursday demanded that the rights of domestic workers be protected.

The also called for the inclusion of domestic workers in Bangladesh Labour Act, 2006.

They came up with the demands at the "Domestic Workers' Conference-2022" organised by Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies (BILS) and Oxfam Bangladesh at Krishibid Institution Bangladesh auditorium, said a media release.

The speakers also talked about the rising level of abuse against the workers and demanded houses for them under government management. They also advocated for providing the house helps with legal aid.  

Although the government has declared the Domestic Workers' Protection and Welfare Policy 2015, they said it should be brought under the purview of the Labour Act 2006 to ensure their moral dignity and prevent further abuse.

The speakers also urged the government to ratify section 189 of the ILO Convention.

Planning Minister MA Mannan was chief guest at the conference.

domestic workers / violence on domestic workers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Antara Haldar. Sketch: TBS

Amazon’s satanic mills

4h | Panorama
Students at the fair spoke to the admission representatives from different US universities. PHOTO: COURTESY

US University Fair: An attempt to help aspiring students study in the States

5h | Pursuit
Three episodes of drama serial “Bachelor Point” have been deleted in the face of criticisms by netizens against some inaudible vulgar dialogues. Photo: Collected

Bangla slang in web series: Cultural diversity or deformity?

5h | Thoughts
Bangladesh cannot afford to wait further for cyber security reporting to become a norm. Photo: Reuters

Cybersecurity expertise needs to be incorporated into Bangladeshi company boards

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Huawei launches smartphone with 108 megapixel camera

Huawei launches smartphone with 108 megapixel camera

5h | Videos
Number of teachers in a university will be decided after research

Number of teachers in a university will be decided after research

6h | Videos
How fragile is the economy of Myanmar?

How fragile is the economy of Myanmar?

21h | Videos
Why didn't Messi renew his contract with Barca?

Why didn't Messi renew his contract with Barca?

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

2
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Economy

Forex reserves drop below $37b

4
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets

5
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

6
How Bloomberg forecasts Bangladesh’s economy in long run
Economy

How Bloomberg forecasts Bangladesh’s economy in long run