UPDF man held with arms in Khagrachhari An activist of United People's Democratic Front (UPDF) was detained with weapons during a drive in Khagrachhari, Chattogram Hill Tracts.

Based on a secret information, an army team conducted raid in Thalipara area and detained Nabaratna Tripura, 45, on Wednesday at midnight.

The army personnel also seized a pistol, one magazine, bullets and extorted money from the possession of the UPDF man.

Police filed a case against the detainee on charge of extortion and possessing arms, Khagrachhari Sadar Police Station OC Md Arifur Rahman told The Business Standard.

The arrested UPDF man was sent to court and the court later ordered police to send him to jail.