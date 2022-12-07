UPDF man gunned down in Rangamati

An activist of the United People's Democratic Front (UPDF) was shot dead allegedly by rivals at Rangipara in Naniarchar upazila of Rangamati district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Subahu Chakma alias Giri, 55, son of Biraj Mohon Chakma of the upazila and assistant director of UPDF.

Quoting local people, Sujon Haldar, officer-in-charge of Naniarchar police station, said some members of UPDF opened fire on Giri around 9 am, leaving him dead on the spot.

A team of police has been sent to the spot to investigate the incident, he said.

The motive behind the killing could not be known immediately.

