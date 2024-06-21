Unregistered foreign medicines worth Tk1.5 lakh seized in Ctg

A mobile court of the district administration seized unregistered foreign medicines worth Tk1.5 lakh from two pharmacies in a raid in Chattogram's Panchlaish area.

The pharmacies, Imon Medical Hall and Sahan Medico, were also fined a total of Tk40,000 during the raid conducted yesterday (20 June) evening in front of Chattogram Medical College (CMC) Hospital.

Executive Magistrate and Assistant Commissioner (Land) of Chandgaon Circle, Yusuf Hasan, led the raid after information provided by the National Security Intelligence (NSI) Chattogram Metro Office. The operation was supported by Shakhawat Hossain Akand Raju, assistant director of the Directorate General of Drug Administration, Chattogram, and officers from Kotwali Police Station.

"These foreign medicines are unregistered. Although registration is required for sale in the Bangladesh market, there was no registration number on the packaging of these medicines," said Executive Magistrate Yusuf Hasan.

"We suspect that they removed some of the medicines after hearing about our arrival," he added.